Type B RVs Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Built using a conventional van, to which either a raised roof has been added or the back replaced by a low-profile body (aka coach-built).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Type B RVs in global, including the following market information:

Global Type B RVs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Type B RVs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Type B RVs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Type B RVs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Advanced Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Type B RVs include Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, REV Group, Tiffin Motorhomes, Newmar and Gulf Stream Coach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Type B RVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Type B RVs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Type B RVs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Advanced Type

Standard Types

Global Type B RVs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Type B RVs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Type B RVs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Type B RVs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Type B RVs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Type B RVs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Type B RVs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Type B RVs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thor Industries

Forest River

Winnebago Industries

REV Group

Tiffin Motorhomes

Newmar

Gulf Stream Coach

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Type B RVs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Type B RVs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Type B RVs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Type B RVs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Type B RVs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Type B RVs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Type B RVs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Type B RVs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Type B RVs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Type B RVs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Type B RVs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Type B RVs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Type B RVs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Type B RVs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Type B RVs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Type B RVs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Type B RVs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Advanced Type

4.1.3 Standard Types

4.2 By Type – Global Type B RVs Revenue & Forecas

