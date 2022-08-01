United States Alpha Olefin Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
United States Alpha Olefin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
United States Alpha Olefin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
1-Butene
1-Hexene
1-Octene
Others
United States Alpha Olefin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
United States Alpha Olefin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Polyolefin Co-monomers
Surfactants and Intermediates
Lubricants
Fine Chemicals
Plasticizers
Oil Field Chemicals
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alpha Olefin revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alpha Olefin revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Alpha Olefin sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Alpha Olefin sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chevron
INEOS
SABIC
Shell
Akzo Nobel
Evonik
Exxon Mobil
Godrej
The Linde Group
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
ONGC Petro additions
Qatar Chemical Company
Sasol
Reliance Industries
Idemitsu Kosan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alpha Olefin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 United States Alpha Olefin Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 United States Alpha Olefin Overall Market Size
2.1 United States Alpha Olefin Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 United States Alpha Olefin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 United States Alpha Olefin Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alpha Olefin Players in United States Market
3.2 Top United States Alpha Olefin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 United States Alpha Olefin Revenue by Companies
3.4 United States Alpha Olefin Sales by Companies
3.5 United States Alpha Olefin Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha Olefin Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Alpha Olefin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Olefin Players in United States Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Alpha Olefin Companies in United States
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Olefin Companies in United States
4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – United States Alpha Olefin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 1-Butene
4.1.3 1-Hexene
