Non-public Security Service Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Non-public Security Service industry consists of companies who provide private security guards and patrol vehicles, as well as additional ancillary services such as alarm systems, cyber security, background screening, investigation, risk analysis and security consultancy services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-public Security Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Non-public Security Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-public Security Service market was valued at 206.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 268.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Guard Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-public Security Service include Securitas AB, Secom, G4S, Allied Universal, Prosegur, ADT, Brinks, Garda and Loomisba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-public Security Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-public Security Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-public Security Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Guard Services
Alarm Monitoring
Armored Transport
Private Investigation
Others
Global Non-public Security Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-public Security Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial & Industrial
Government & Institutional
Residential
Global Non-public Security Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-public Security Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-public Security Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-public Security Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Securitas AB
Secom
G4S
Allied Universal
Prosegur
ADT
Brinks
Garda
Loomisba
SIS
ISS
ICTS Europe
Beijing Baoan
OCS Group
Transguard
Andrews International
TOPSGRUP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-public Security Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-public Security Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-public Security Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-public Security Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-public Security Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-public Security Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-public Security Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-public Security Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-public Security Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Non-public Security Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-public Security Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-public Security Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-public Security Serv
