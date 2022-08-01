Non-public Security Service Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Non-public Security Service industry consists of companies who provide private security guards and patrol vehicles, as well as additional ancillary services such as alarm systems, cyber security, background screening, investigation, risk analysis and security consultancy services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-public Security Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-public Security Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-public Security Service market was valued at 206.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 268.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Guard Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-public Security Service include Securitas AB, Secom, G4S, Allied Universal, Prosegur, ADT, Brinks, Garda and Loomisba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-public Security Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-public Security Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-public Security Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Guard Services

Alarm Monitoring

Armored Transport

Private Investigation

Others

Global Non-public Security Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-public Security Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial & Industrial

Government & Institutional

Residential

Global Non-public Security Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-public Security Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-public Security Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-public Security Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Securitas AB

Secom

G4S

Allied Universal

Prosegur

ADT

Brinks

Garda

Loomisba

SIS

ISS

ICTS Europe

Beijing Baoan

OCS Group

Transguard

Andrews International

TOPSGRUP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-public Security Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-public Security Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-public Security Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-public Security Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-public Security Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-public Security Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-public Security Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-public Security Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-public Security Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Non-public Security Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-public Security Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-public Security Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-public Security Serv

