Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract is extracted from Paeonia lactiflora, which is refined, concentrated and dried.Its main ingredient is paeoniflorin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract include Layn Natural Ingredients, SanYuanTianYu Biological Products, Wuhan Dongkangyuan Technology Co., Ltd, Shaanxi XingTianYu Biotech, Xi 'an Kangwei BioEngineering Co. LTD, Guanghan Bencaozhihua Limited, Baoji Guokang Biotech, Baoji Haoxiang Biotech and Xian Xukang Biotech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Layn Natural Ingredients
SanYuanTianYu Biological Products
Wuhan Dongkangyuan Technology Co., Ltd
Shaanxi XingTianYu Biotech
Xi 'an Kangwei BioEngineering Co. LTD
Guanghan Bencaozhihua Limited
Baoji Guokang Biotech
Baoji Haoxiang Biotech
Xian Xukang Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radix Paeoniae Alba Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
