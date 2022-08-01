Uncategorized

United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

0.15-2.0 mm

2.0-6.0 mm

6.0-25.0 mm

25-200 mm

United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Medical Device

Machinery

Construction

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Kaiser Aluminum

Rio Tinto Alcan

Sapa Group

Mandel Metals

Alaskan Copper

Liaoning Zhongwang Group

AAG(Asia Alum Group)

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

JMA Aluminum

Southern Aluminum Industry

Alnan

Xingfa Aluminum Holdings

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company

Guangdong Weiye Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Overall Market Size
2.1 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in United States Market
3.2 Top United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue by Companies
3.4 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Companies
3.5 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Aluminum Sheet and Plate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in United States Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in United States
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in Uni

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2028: ALTYS Technologies, ATRiCS, ERA a.s., Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas S.A., Leonardo S.p.a., Saab, Searidge Technologies, TERMA, Thales Group

December 14, 2021

Non-Invasive Hemostatic Closure Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 weeks ago

Sharing Genomic Data Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2028

December 16, 2021

Global Rotary Optic Mount Market 2022-2028 (Impact of Covid-19) | Edmund Optics,Thorlabs, etc.

June 13, 2022
Back to top button