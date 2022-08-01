United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
0.15-2.0 mm
2.0-6.0 mm
6.0-25.0 mm
25-200 mm
United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Medical Device
Machinery
Construction
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Kaiser Aluminum
Rio Tinto Alcan
Sapa Group
Mandel Metals
Alaskan Copper
Liaoning Zhongwang Group
AAG(Asia Alum Group)
Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
JMA Aluminum
Southern Aluminum Industry
Alnan
Xingfa Aluminum Holdings
Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company
Guangdong Weiye Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Overall Market Size
2.1 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in United States Market
3.2 Top United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue by Companies
3.4 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Companies
3.5 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Aluminum Sheet and Plate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in United States Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in United States
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in Uni
