United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Self-polishing Copolymer
Copper-based Antifouling paints & coatings
Hybri
United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Shipping Vessels
Fishing Boats
Drilling Rigs & Production platforms
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Sherwin-Williams Company
BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings
PPG Industries Inc.
Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co.
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd
Jotun
Kop-Coat Marine Group
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Advance Marine Coatings AS
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others.
Hempel A/S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antifouling Paints & Coating Players in United States Market
3.2 Top United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antifouling Paints & Coating Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Antifouling Paints & Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antifouling Paints & Coating Players in United States Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Companies in United States
3.8.2 List of
