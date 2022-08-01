Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Motor Core (Iron core or magnetic core) plays a pivotal role in the entire motor. It is used to increase the magnetic flux of the inductor coil and has achieved the maximum conversion of electromagnetic power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Welding Motor Cores in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Welding Motor Cores include Wingard & Company, Polaris Laser Laminations, Axalta, Mitsui High-tec, Kuroda Precision, POSCO, Yuma Lamination, Changying Xinzhi and Xulie Electromotor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Welding Motor Cores manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Special Alloys
Electrical Steel
Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Welding Motor Cores revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Welding Motor Cores revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Welding Motor Cores sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Welding Motor Cores sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wingard & Company
Polaris Laser Laminations
Axalta
Mitsui High-tec
Kuroda Precision
POSCO
Yuma Lamination
Changying Xinzhi
Xulie Electromotor
Foshan Pulizi Core
Dongguan Onlink
Foshan Temyoo
Suzhou Fine-stamping
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Welding Motor Cores Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Welding Motor Cores Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Welding Motor Cores Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Welding Motor Cores Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Welding Motor Cores Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Welding Motor Cores Compani
