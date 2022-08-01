Single Piece Drive Shaft Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Single Piece Used in vehicles with a short distance between the engine and axles, and MR based four-wheel-drive vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Piece Drive Shaft in global, including the following market information:
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Single Piece Drive Shaft companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Piece Drive Shaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Shaft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Piece Drive Shaft include GKN, NTN, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, Meritor and AAM and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Piece Drive Shaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rigid Shaft
Hollow Shaft
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Trucks
SUVs
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single Piece Drive Shaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single Piece Drive Shaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single Piece Drive Shaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Single Piece Drive Shaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN
NTN
SDS
Dana
Nexteer
Hyundai-Wia
IFA Rotorion
Meritor
AAM
Neapco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Piece Drive Shaft Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Piece Drive Shaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Piece Drive Shaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Piece Drive Shaft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Piece Drive Shaft Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single Piece Drive Shaft Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Piece Drive Shaft Companies
