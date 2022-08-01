Global and China Elastic Nonwovens Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Elastic Nonwovens market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastic Nonwovens market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Elastic Nonwovens market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Spunbonded Fabric
Staples Fabric
Melt Blown Fabric
Composite Fabric
Segment by Application
Health Care
Hygiene
Packing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
TORAY
Mitsui Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Kraton
Freudenberg
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastic Nonwovens Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Spunbonded Fabric
1.2.3 Staples Fabric
1.2.4 Melt Blown Fabric
1.2.5 Composite Fabric
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Health Care
1.3.3 Hygiene
1.3.4 Packing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Elastic Nonwovens Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Elastic Nonwovens, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Elastic Nonwovens Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Elastic Nonwovens Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Elastic Nonwovens Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Elastic Nonwovens Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Elastic Nonwovens Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Elastic Nonwovens Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Elastic Nonwovens Sales by Manuf
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/