Battery-Electric Buses Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery-Electric Buses in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Battery-Electric Buses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery-Electric Buses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
BEV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery-Electric Buses include BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands) and AB Volvo (Sweden), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery-Electric Buses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
BEV
PHEV
FCEV
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Intercity
Intra-city
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery-Electric Buses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery-Electric Buses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery-Electric Buses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Battery-Electric Buses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BYD (China)
Yutong (China)
Proterra (US)
VDL Groep (Netherlands)
AB Volvo (Sweden)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery-Electric Buses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery-Electric Buses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery-Electric Buses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery-Electric Buses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery-Electric Buses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery-Electric Buses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery-Electric Buses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery-Electric Buses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery-Electric Buses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery-Electric Buses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery-Electric Buses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery-Electric Buses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery-Electric Buses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery-Electric Buses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery-Electric Buses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
