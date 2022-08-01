Nondairy Substitutes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nondairy Substitutes in global, including the following market information:
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nondairy Substitutes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nondairy Substitutes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nondairy Substitutes include WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Earth’s Own Food, Living Harvest Foods, Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley and Panos Brands and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nondairy Substitutes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soy
Almond
Other
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverages
Others
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nondairy Substitutes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nondairy Substitutes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nondairy Substitutes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nondairy Substitutes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nondairy Substitutes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WhiteWave Foods Company
Blue Diamond Growers
SunOpta
Earth’s Own Food
Living Harvest Foods
Kikkoman Corporation
Rebel Kitchen
Organic Valley
Panos Brands
Hain Celestial Group
