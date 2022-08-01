N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators in global, including the following market information:
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators companies in 2021 (%)
The global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators market was valued at 2509.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1453.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -7.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
without Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators include 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-clark, Makrite, Cardinal Health, DACH, KOWA, Ansell and Hakugen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
without Valve
with Valve
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital & Clinic
Industrial
Industrial
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Honeywell
Kimberly-clark
Makrite
Cardinal Health
DACH
KOWA
Ansell
Hakugen
Te Yin
Shanghai Dasheng
Uvex
Japan Vilene
CM
Gerson
Yuanqin
Owens & Minor
Moldex-Metric
Winner
Jiangyin Chang-hung
Suzhou Sanical
McKesson
Alpha Pro Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N95 Pa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Sales Market Report 2021
Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Research Report 2021