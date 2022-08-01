N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators in global, including the following market information:

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators companies in 2021 (%)

The global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators market was valued at 2509.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1453.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -7.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

without Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators include 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-clark, Makrite, Cardinal Health, DACH, KOWA, Ansell and Hakugen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

without Valve

with Valve

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital & Clinic

Industrial

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-clark

Makrite

Cardinal Health

DACH

KOWA

Ansell

Hakugen

Te Yin

Shanghai Dasheng

Uvex

Japan Vilene

CM

Gerson

Yuanqin

Owens & Minor

Moldex-Metric

Winner

Jiangyin Chang-hung

Suzhou Sanical

McKesson

Alpha Pro Tech

