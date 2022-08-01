Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cultured Meat Alternative Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cultured Meat Alternative Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emerging Alternative Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cultured Meat Alternative Protein include AgriProtein (South Africa), Ynsect (France), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Protix (The Netherlands), Proti-Farm Holding NV (The Netherlands), Entomo Farms (Canada), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Aspire Food Group (U.S.) and Tiny Farms (U.S.). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cultured Meat Alternative Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Emerging Alternative Protein
Adolescent Alternative Protein
Matured Alternative Protein
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Feed
Others
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cultured Meat Alternative Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cultured Meat Alternative Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cultured Meat Alternative Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cultured Meat Alternative Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AgriProtein (South Africa)
Ynsect (France)
Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada)
Protix (The Netherlands)
Proti-Farm Holding NV (The Netherlands)
Entomo Farms (Canada)
Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
Aspire Food Group (U.S.)
Tiny Farms (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
