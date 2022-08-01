Almond Ingredients Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Almond Ingredient mainly refers to the fruits, flakes, flour, milk, oil, extracts and other ingredients processed from almonds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Almond Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Almond Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Almond Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Almond Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Almond Ingredients market was valued at 7746.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Almond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Almond Ingredients include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut Group, Blue Diamond Growers, John B. Sanfilippo&Son, Borges Agricultural &Industrial Nuts, Savencia SA, Kanegrade Limited and The Wonderful Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Almond Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Almond Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Almond Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Almond

Flaky Almond

Paste

Powdered Almond

Almond Oil

Almond Extracts

Global Almond Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Almond Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Snacks & Bars

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk Substitutes & Ice creams

Nut & Seed Butters

RTE Cereals

Cosmetics

Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Almond Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Almond Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Almond Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Almond Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Almond Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Olam International Limited

Barry Callebaut Group

Blue Diamond Growers

John B. Sanfilippo&Son

Borges Agricultural &Industrial Nuts

Savencia SA

Kanegrade Limited

The Wonderful Company

Harris Woolf California Almonds

Treehouse California Almond

Royal Nut Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Almond Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Almond Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Almond Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Almond Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Almond Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Almond Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Almond Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Almond Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Almond Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Almond Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Almond Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Almond Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Almond Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Almond Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Almond Ingredients Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Almond Ingredients Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Almond Ingredients Market Siz

