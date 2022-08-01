Almond Ingredients Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Almond Ingredient mainly refers to the fruits, flakes, flour, milk, oil, extracts and other ingredients processed from almonds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Almond Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
Global Almond Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Almond Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Almond Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Almond Ingredients market was valued at 7746.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whole Almond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Almond Ingredients include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut Group, Blue Diamond Growers, John B. Sanfilippo&Son, Borges Agricultural &Industrial Nuts, Savencia SA, Kanegrade Limited and The Wonderful Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Almond Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Almond Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Almond Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whole Almond
Flaky Almond
Paste
Powdered Almond
Almond Oil
Almond Extracts
Global Almond Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Almond Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Snacks & Bars
Bakery & Confectionery
Milk Substitutes & Ice creams
Nut & Seed Butters
RTE Cereals
Cosmetics
Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Almond Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Almond Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Almond Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Almond Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Almond Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Olam International Limited
Barry Callebaut Group
Blue Diamond Growers
John B. Sanfilippo&Son
Borges Agricultural &Industrial Nuts
Savencia SA
Kanegrade Limited
The Wonderful Company
Harris Woolf California Almonds
Treehouse California Almond
Royal Nut Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Almond Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Almond Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Almond Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Almond Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Almond Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Almond Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Almond Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Almond Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Almond Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Almond Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Almond Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Almond Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Almond Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Almond Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Almond Ingredients Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Almond Ingredients Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Almond Ingredients Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Almond Ingredients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Almond Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Almond Ingredients Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Almond Ingredients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition