UV Glue Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Glue in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five UV Glue companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Glue include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Ashland, Dymax, Permabond, Threebond, Masterbond and Epotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Global UV Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Electronics

Glass Bonding

Packaging

Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Others

Global UV Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies UV Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

3M

Ashland

Dymax

Permabond

Threebond

Masterbond

Epotek

Microcoat

Norland Products

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Panacol

Hi Bond Adhesives

Scigrip

Beacon Adhesives

Polytec

Parson Adhesives

Chemence

ITW Devcon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Glue Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Glue Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Glue Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Glue Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Glue Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Glue Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Glue Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Glue Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Glue Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Glue Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Glue Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global UV Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic

4.1.3 Cyanoacrylate

4.1.4 Epoxy

4.1.5 Silicone

4.1.6 Polyurethane

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type

