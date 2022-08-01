United States Insulated Roof Panels Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
United States Insulated Roof Panels Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
United States Insulated Roof Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Insulated Roof Sheets
Roofing Sheets
Cladding Sheets
Cold Store Panels
United States Insulated Roof Panels Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
United States Insulated Roof Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial and Industrial
Architectural
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insulated Roof Panels revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insulated Roof Panels revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Insulated Roof Panels sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Insulated Roof Panels sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ASKIN
Metal Span
MBCI
Kingspan Panel
Star Building
ATAS International
Ceco Building
Centria
Huntsman
Green Span
Nucor
PermaTherm
Alumawall
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insulated Roof Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 United States Insulated Roof Panels Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 United States Insulated Roof Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 United States Insulated Roof Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 United States Insulated Roof Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 United States Insulated Roof Panels Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insulated Roof Panels Players in United States Market
3.2 Top United States Insulated Roof Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 United States Insulated Roof Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 United States Insulated Roof Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 United States Insulated Roof Panels Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulated Roof Panels Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Insulated Roof Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulated Roof Panels Players in United States Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Insulated Roof Panels Companies in United States
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulated Roof Panels Companies in United States
4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
