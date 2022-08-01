Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations. Duloxetine is a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor used in the treatment of depression and anxiety. Moreover, it is used to help relieve neuropathic pain in people with diabetes or ongoing pain due to medical conditions such as arthritis, chronic back pain, or fibromyalgia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in global, including the following market information:

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Major Depression Drug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), Zydus Cadila (India), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Shodhana Laboratories (India), Hetero (India) and Apotex (Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Major Depression Drug

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drug

Fibromyalgia Drugs

Neuropathic Pain Medication

Other

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Hospital

Other

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Zydus Cadila (India)

Eli Lilly and Company (United States)

Shodhana Laboratories (India)

Hetero (India)

Apotex (Canada)

Shionogi (US)

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Duloxetine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

