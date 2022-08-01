Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane is used in electrolyzers at electrolysis plants in which brine is decomposed. It plays a key part in manufacturing caustic soda (sodium hydroxide)/caustic potash (potassium hydroxide), chlorine, and hydrogen-basic chemical products required in our daily lives. The chlor-alkali processes rely on an ion-exchange membrane to separate the sodium and chloride ions of the sodium chloride.

A membrane caustic soda plant with manufacturing capacity of 10 K MT demands 300 sq.m Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane. The replacement cycle of the membrane is usually 2.5-4 years.

Global chlor-alkali ion exchange membrane market is highly concentrated, with three company dominated the global market. Asahi Kasei is the largest player in the market, with volume share reached to 46%. Chemours has more customers in American and European market, while AGC is more welcomed in developing regions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market

In 2020, the global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market size was US$ 481.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 572.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Scope and Market Size

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market is segmented into

Membrane with Sacrificial Thread

Membrane without Sacrificial Thread

Segment by Application, the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market is segmented into

Chlor-Alkali Industry

Water Electrolysis

Electrodialysis

Water Treatment

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Share Analysis

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane product introduction, recent developments, Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Chemours

Asahi Kasei

AGC

Dongyue Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Membrane with Sacrificial Thread

1.2.3 Membrane without Sacrificial Thread

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chlor-Alkali Industry

1.3.3 Water Electrolysis

1.3.4 Electrodialysis

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Glob

