IPTV Set-Top Box Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IPTV receiver: In IPTV networks, the Set-Top Box (STB) is a small computer providing two-way communications on an IP network and decoding the video streaming media. IP Set-Top Box (STB)es have a built-in home network interface that can be Ethernet or one of the existing wire home networking technologies such as HomePNA or the ITU-T G.hn standard, which provides a way to create a high-speed (up to 1Gbit/s) local area network using existing home wiring (power lines, phone lines, and coaxial cables).

This report contains market size and forecasts of IPTV Set-Top Box in global, including the following market information:

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IPTV Set-Top Box companies in 2021 (%)

The global IPTV Set-Top Box market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OTT (Over the Top) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IPTV Set-Top Box include Arris (CommScope), Technicolor (Cisco), Apple, Echostar, Humax, Sagemcom, Samsung, Roku and Netgem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IPTV Set-Top Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OTT (Over the Top)

DTT (Direct Terrestrial Transmission)

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arris (CommScope)

Technicolor (Cisco)

Apple

Echostar

Humax

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Netgem

Skyworth Digital

Huawei

Jiuzhou

Coship

Changhong

Unionman

Yinhe

ZTE

Hisense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IPTV Set-Top Box Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IPTV Set-Top Box Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IPTV Set-Top Box Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IPTV Set-Top Box Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IPTV Set-Top Box Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IPTV Set-Top Box Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IPTV Set-Top Box Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IPTV Set-Top Box Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IPTV Set-Top Box Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

