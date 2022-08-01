IPTV Set-Top Box Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IPTV receiver: In IPTV networks, the Set-Top Box (STB) is a small computer providing two-way communications on an IP network and decoding the video streaming media. IP Set-Top Box (STB)es have a built-in home network interface that can be Ethernet or one of the existing wire home networking technologies such as HomePNA or the ITU-T G.hn standard, which provides a way to create a high-speed (up to 1Gbit/s) local area network using existing home wiring (power lines, phone lines, and coaxial cables).
This report contains market size and forecasts of IPTV Set-Top Box in global, including the following market information:
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IPTV Set-Top Box companies in 2021 (%)
The global IPTV Set-Top Box market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
OTT (Over the Top) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IPTV Set-Top Box include Arris (CommScope), Technicolor (Cisco), Apple, Echostar, Humax, Sagemcom, Samsung, Roku and Netgem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IPTV Set-Top Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
OTT (Over the Top)
DTT (Direct Terrestrial Transmission)
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IPTV Set-Top Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IPTV Set-Top Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arris (CommScope)
Technicolor (Cisco)
Apple
Echostar
Humax
Sagemcom
Samsung
Roku
Netgem
Skyworth Digital
Huawei
Jiuzhou
Coship
Changhong
Unionman
Yinhe
ZTE
Hisense
