Global Polyimide (PI) Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Plastic
Film
Resin
Coating
Others
Segment by Application
Electrical
Aerospace
Automotive
Medical
Others
By Company
DuPont
SABIC
Ube Industries
Kaneka Corporation
Taimide Technology
SKCKOLONPI
Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Saint-Gobain
Evonik
HiPolyking
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
Honghu Shuangma
Changzhou Sunchem
Huaqiang Insulating Materials
Qianfeng
Jiangsu Yabao
Shanghai Qianfeng
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Taiwan, China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyimide (PI)
1.2 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Plastic
1.2.3 Film
1.2.4 Resin
1.2.5 Coating
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Electrical
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 Taiwan, China Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
