Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Control Type Electrohydraulic actuators (EHAs) eliminate the need for separate hydraulic pumps and tubing, simplifying system architectures and improving safety and reliability. Electrohydraulic actuators incorporate servo valves and electronic controls to provide rod position feedback; thereby ensuring efficient machine operations. This amalgamation heightens accuracy, enhances functionality, improves ease-of-use, and better controls performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator in global, including the following market information:

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Actuator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator include Rotork, Rexa, HOERBIGER, Emerson, KOSO, Schuck, Voith, Moog and Zhongde, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear Actuator

Rotary Actuator

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Electric Power

General Industry

Others

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rotork

Rexa

HOERBIGER

Emerson

KOSO

Schuck

Voith

Moog

Zhongde

Tefulong

Reineke

SAMSON

Woodward

AVTEC

RPMTECH

Rotex

Bell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Control Type Electrohydraul

