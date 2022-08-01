Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Control Type Electrohydraulic actuators (EHAs) eliminate the need for separate hydraulic pumps and tubing, simplifying system architectures and improving safety and reliability. Electrohydraulic actuators incorporate servo valves and electronic controls to provide rod position feedback; thereby ensuring efficient machine operations. This amalgamation heightens accuracy, enhances functionality, improves ease-of-use, and better controls performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator in global, including the following market information:
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linear Actuator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator include Rotork, Rexa, HOERBIGER, Emerson, KOSO, Schuck, Voith, Moog and Zhongde, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Linear Actuator
Rotary Actuator
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Electric Power
General Industry
Others
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rotork
Rexa
HOERBIGER
Emerson
KOSO
Schuck
Voith
Moog
Zhongde
Tefulong
Reineke
SAMSON
Woodward
AVTEC
RPMTECH
Rotex
Bell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Control Type Electrohydraul
