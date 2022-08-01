High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Frequency Electromagnetic therapy is a pseudoscientific form of alternative medicine which claims to treat disease by applying electromagnetic radiation to the body.High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Device is Device applied in Electromagnetic therapy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument in global, including the following market information:
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument include Orthofix Holdings, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic, Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN, OMI, HealthyLine and Medithera GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable
Desktop
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bone Growth
Pain Relief
Depression Treatment
Others
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy Instrument sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Orthofix Holdings
BEMER
Dolphin MPS
Curatronic
Swiss Bionic Solutions
ORIN
OMI
HealthyLine
Medithera GmbH
Earth Pulse
Itech Medical Division
NiuDeSai
Banglijian
Green Sea
