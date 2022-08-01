Silicon Carbide Coating Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon carbide (SiC) coating is a specialty coating which is made up of compounds of silicon and carbon. Silicon carbide is a synthetically manufactured compound in general. Silicon carbide (SiC) coating is applied on the substrate, either by PVD or by CVD.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Silicon Carbide Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Carbide Coating market was valued at 227.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 842.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Coating include Fiven, Xycarb Ceramics, CoorsTek, SGL Group, Mersen Group, Nevada Thermal Spray Technologies, Seram Coatings, Toyo Tanso and Nippon Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Carbide Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVD

CVD

Thermal Spray

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Electrical and Electronics

OEM and Automotive

Other Industrial Uses

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Carbide Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fiven

Xycarb Ceramics

CoorsTek

SGL Group

Mersen Group

Nevada Thermal Spray Technologies

Seram Coatings

Toyo Tanso

Nippon Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Bay Carbon

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

Aperture Optical Sciences

OptoSiC

Nanoshel LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Carbide Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Carbide Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Carbide Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Carbide Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

