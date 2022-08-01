Global GFRP Composites Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Thermosetting Plastic Products
Thermoplastic Plastic Products
Segment by Application
Transport
Electro & Electronics
Construction
Sport & Leisure
Others
By Company
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
Avient
DuPont
Solvay
Hexion
Celanese
RTP
Sumitomo Bakelite
Evonik
Daicel
Kolon
Denka
Kingfa
PolyOne
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
India
Brazil
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 GFRP Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GFRP Composites
1.2 GFRP Composites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Thermosetting Plastic Products
1.2.3 Thermoplastic Plastic Products
1.3 GFRP Composites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global GFRP Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Transport
1.3.3 Electro & Electronics
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Sport & Leisure
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global GFRP Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global GFRP Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America GFRP Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe GFRP Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China GFRP Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 India GFRP Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 Brazil GFRP Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 Japan GFRP Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
