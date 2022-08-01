Zirconium Sulphate Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconium Sulphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Zirconium Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconium Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ZrO2?33% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Sulphate include Yixing Xinxing Zirconium, Jiangxi Kingan Hi-tech, Shandong Hongyuan New Material Technology, Jining Tianyi New Materials and Zibo Hongdu Ceramic New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconium Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ZrO2?33%

ZrO2?33%

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Leather Softener

Catalyst Carrier

Amino Acid and Protein Precipitators

Other

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconium Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconium Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconium Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Zirconium Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yixing Xinxing Zirconium

Jiangxi Kingan Hi-tech

Shandong Hongyuan New Material Technology

Jining Tianyi New Materials

Zibo Hongdu Ceramic New Material

