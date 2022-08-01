Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Fully Processed
Semi-processed
Segment by Application
Motor
Household Appliances
Power Generator
Automotive
Others
By Company
Baowu
Shougang Group
TISCO
Nippon Steel
Ansteel
Posco
JFE Steel
Thyssen Krupp
Voestalpine
ArcelorMittal
NLMK
CSC
AK Steel
TATA Steel
BX Steel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel
1.2 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Fully Processed
1.2.3 Semi-processed
1.3 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Motor
1.3.3 Household Appliances
1.3.4 Power Generator
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
