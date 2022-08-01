Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Fully Processed

Semi-processed

Segment by Application

Motor

Household Appliances

Power Generator

Automotive

Others

By Company

Baowu

Shougang Group

TISCO

Nippon Steel

Ansteel

Posco

JFE Steel

Thyssen Krupp

Voestalpine

ArcelorMittal

NLMK

CSC

AK Steel

TATA Steel

BX Steel

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel

1.2 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fully Processed

1.2.3 Semi-processed

1.3 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Motor

1.3.3 Household Appliances

1.3.4 Power Generator

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)



