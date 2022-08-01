Global Electronics Adhesives Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Optical Adhesive
Liquid Encapsulant
SMT Adhesive
Potting Compound
Structural Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Communication Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Automotive Electronics
Military & Aerospace Electronics
Others
By Company
3M
Henkel
ITW
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Dow
Huntsman
LORD Corp
H.B. Fuller
Hexion
Mitsubishi Chemical
Shinetsu
Lintec Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Electronics Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronics Adhesives
1.2 Electronics Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Optical Adhesive
1.2.3 Liquid Encapsulant
1.2.4 SMT Adhesive
1.2.5 Potting Compound
1.2.6 Structural Adhesive
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Electronics Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Communication Electronics
1.3.4 Industrial Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive Electronics
1.3.6 Military & Aerospace Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Electronics Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Electronics Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Electronics Adhesives Estimates a
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/