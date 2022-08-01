Aluminum Building Panels Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum building panels are the used as coverings on the exterior of buildings to enhance its appearance. These panels are made up of aluminum and are used as coverings or coatings in the buildings to protect them from external damage. Aluminum cladding panels are widely used in modern buildings with different architectural designs to provide better appearance to the buildings along with the environmental protection. The demand for these materials in cladding panels is on an increase as the aluminum panels provide good fire resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Building Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Aluminum Building Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Building Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Building Panels include Alpolic, Goodsense, FangDa Group, Seven Group, Alubond U.S.A, Valcan Ltd, Almaxco, Likeair and Jixiang Technology Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Building Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3mm

4mm

6mm

Others

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Decoration

External Architectural Cladding

Signage and Digital Printing

Others

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Building Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Building Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Building Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Aluminum Building Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpolic

Goodsense

FangDa Group

Seven Group

Alubond U.S.A

Valcan Ltd

Almaxco

Likeair

Jixiang Technology Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Building Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Building Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Building Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Building Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Building Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Building Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Building Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Building Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Building Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Building Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Building Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Building Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Building Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Building Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Building Panels Companies

