Medical Contrast Agent Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical contrast agent is a material used in medical imaging to improve the contrast of structure or fluids inside a body. The contrast agents provide enhanced visibility for observation of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract. According to the imaging modalities such as x-ray and ultrasound, an array of contrast reagents is used as per requirement of the imaging technique.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Contrast Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Medical Contrast Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Contrast Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Barium-based Contrast Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Contrast Agent include GE Healthcare, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Nanopet Pharma, CMC Contrast, Daiichi Sankyo and Subhra Pharma Private and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Contrast Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Barium-based Contrast Media
Iodinated Contrast Media
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media
Microbubble Contrast Media
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Cancer
Nephrological Disorders
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Other Applications
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Contrast Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Contrast Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Contrast Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Medical Contrast Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Bayer
Bracco Imaging
Guerbet Group
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Nanopet Pharma
CMC Contrast
Daiichi Sankyo
Subhra Pharma Private
Spago Nanomedical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Contrast Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Contrast Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Contrast Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Contrast Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Contrast Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Contrast Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Contrast Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Contrast Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Contrast Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Contrast Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Contrast Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Contrast Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Contrast Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
