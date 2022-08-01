Pelletized Activated Carbon Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pelletized Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pelletized Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pelletized Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coconut Shell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pelletized Activated Carbon include Carbotech AC GmbH, Clarinex Group, Carbon resources LLC, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Carbon Activated Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Siemens Water Technologies Corp, Carbotech and Ada Carbon Solutions LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pelletized Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coconut Shell
Fruit Shell
Coal Granular
Others
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Automotive
Others
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pelletized Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pelletized Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pelletized Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pelletized Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carbotech AC GmbH
Clarinex Group
Carbon resources LLC
MeadWestvaco Corporation
Carbon Activated Corporation
Cabot Corporation
Siemens Water Technologies Corp
Carbotech
Ada Carbon Solutions LLC
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pelletized Activated Carbon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pelletized Activated Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pelletized Activated Carbon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pelletized Activated Carbon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pelletized Activated Carbon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
