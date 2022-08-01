Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Weight loss stomach pump is a medical device that allows control over absorption of calories by the human body. It is a pump which connects externally to spill out entire stomach contents. Weight loss stomach pump enters the stomach with minimum efforts in order to port outside. This device is used to lose weight easily rather than following controlled diets, set of devices or surgeries to reduce belly fat. Patients are monitored on regular basis by the healthcare providers and guided by the diet advisors to reduce calories.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weight Loss Stomach Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Weight Loss Stomach Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weight Loss Stomach Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bulimia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weight Loss Stomach Pump include Aspire Bariatrics and Apollo Endosurgery etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weight Loss Stomach Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bulimia
Others
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Nursing Homes
Others
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Weight Loss Stomach Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Weight Loss Stomach Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Weight Loss Stomach Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Weight Loss Stomach Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aspire Bariatrics
Apollo Endosurgery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weight Loss Stomach Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weight Loss Stomach Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weight Loss Stomach Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weight Loss Stomach Pump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weight Loss Stomach Pump Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weight Loss Stomach Pump Companies
4 S
