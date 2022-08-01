Shrink Bundlers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrink Bundlers in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrink Bundlers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrink Bundlers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Shrink Bundlers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shrink Bundlers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrink Bundlers include APEX Packaging Corporation, EDL Packaging Engineers, Inc., Galick Packaging Equipment Ltd., ARPAC Group, Kliklok International Ltd., Autopack, Gulf-Pacific Packaging Corporation, Ever Roll Machinery Co., Ltd. and IPS Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shrink Bundlers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shrink Bundlers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shrink Bundlers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Global Shrink Bundlers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shrink Bundlers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Shrink Bundlers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shrink Bundlers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shrink Bundlers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shrink Bundlers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shrink Bundlers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Shrink Bundlers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APEX Packaging Corporation

EDL Packaging Engineers, Inc.

Galick Packaging Equipment Ltd.

ARPAC Group

Kliklok International Ltd.

Autopack

Gulf-Pacific Packaging Corporation

Ever Roll Machinery Co., Ltd.

IPS Packaging

Poly-Pak Industries Inc.

Plexpack

PMR Packaging Inc.

Special Projects International, Inc.

Standard-Knapp, Inc.

Stamar Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shrink Bundlers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shrink Bundlers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shrink Bundlers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shrink Bundlers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shrink Bundlers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shrink Bundlers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shrink Bundlers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shrink Bundlers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shrink Bundlers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shrink Bundlers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shrink Bundlers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shrink Bundlers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shrink Bundlers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrink Bundlers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shrink Bundlers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrink Bundlers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shrink Bundlers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Automatic

