Compliance Management Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compliance Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Compliance Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compliance Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compliance Management Systems include Compli, AssurX, LogicManager, Corporater, MasterControl, Zenefits, Nintex Promapp, SafetySync and Assignar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compliance Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compliance Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Compliance Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Compliance Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Compliance Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Compliance Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Compliance Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compliance Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compliance Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Compli
AssurX
LogicManager
Corporater
MasterControl
Zenefits
Nintex Promapp
SafetySync
Assignar
NAVEX Global
MyEasyISO
Intellect
Workiva
SiteDocs
Field iD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compliance Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compliance Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compliance Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compliance Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compliance Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compliance Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compliance Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compliance Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Compliance Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Compliance Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compliance Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compliance Management Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
