Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms in Global, including the following market information:

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms include Alert Logic, AlienVault, Assuria, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, CorreLog, Cygilant, Dell and Exabeam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On-Premise

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alert Logic

AlienVault

Assuria

BAE Systems

BlackStratus

CorreLog

Cygilant

Dell

Exabeam

Fortinet

IBM

Logentries

Logpoint

LogRhythm

Logsign

Zoho

McAfee

Micro Focus

RSA

Securonix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

