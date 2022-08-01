PBX Phone Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PBX Phone Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global PBX Phone Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global PBX Phone Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PBX Phone Software include Nextiva, 8×8, Jive Communications, Vonage Business Solutions, FluentStream, RingCentral, Business Voice, UniVoip and Dialpad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PBX Phone Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PBX Phone Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PBX Phone Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global PBX Phone Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PBX Phone Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global PBX Phone Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global PBX Phone Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PBX Phone Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PBX Phone Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nextiva
8×8
Jive Communications
Vonage Business Solutions
FluentStream
RingCentral
Business Voice
UniVoip
Dialpad
Ooma
net2phone
NICE
Twilio
Intulse
Versature
Skype
Join.me
Five9
Mitel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PBX Phone Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PBX Phone Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PBX Phone Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PBX Phone Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PBX Phone Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PBX Phone Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PBX Phone Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PBX Phone Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PBX Phone Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies PBX Phone Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBX Phone Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PBX Phone Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBX Phone Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global PBX Phone Software Market
