Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Affordable Housing Property Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Affordable Housing Property Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Affordable Housing Property Management Software include Yardi Systems, Inc., AppFolio, Inc., Buildium, LLC, MRI Software, LLC, CoreLogic, ResMan, Entrata, Inc., Maintenance Connection and Property Boulevard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Affordable Housing Property Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Affordable Housing Property Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Affordable Housing Property Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yardi Systems, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc.
Buildium, LLC
MRI Software, LLC
CoreLogic
ResMan
Entrata, Inc.
Maintenance Connection
Property Boulevard
Rentec Direct
Chetu Inc.
PropertyBoss Solutions
Rockend Pty. Ltd.
Re-Leased Software Company Ltd
Rosmiman Software Corporation
Skyline Property Management,
Qube Global Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Affordable Housing Property Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Affordable Housing Property Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Affordable Housing Property Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Affordable Housing Property Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
