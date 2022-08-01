Apartment Management Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Apartment Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Apartment Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Apartment Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Apartment Management Systems include Buildium, SimplifyEm, Yardi, AppFolio, Rentec Direct, PropertyZar, Rentroom, Rent Manager and RealPage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Apartment Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Apartment Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Apartment Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Apartment Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Apartment Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Housing Associations
Property Managers/ Agents
Corporate Occupiers
Property Investors
Global Apartment Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Apartment Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Apartment Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Apartment Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Buildium
SimplifyEm
Yardi
AppFolio
Rentec Direct
PropertyZar
Rentroom
Rent Manager
RealPage
Hemlane
PayProp
iRent
ManageCasa
Netintegrity
Innago
Axxerion
NestEgg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Apartment Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Apartment Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Apartment Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Apartment Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Apartment Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Apartment Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Apartment Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Apartment Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Apartment Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Apartment Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apartment Management Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Ma
