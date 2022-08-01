Apartment Management Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Apartment Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Apartment Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Apartment Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Apartment Management Systems include Buildium, SimplifyEm, Yardi, AppFolio, Rentec Direct, PropertyZar, Rentroom, Rent Manager and RealPage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Apartment Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Apartment Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Apartment Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Apartment Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Apartment Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Housing Associations

Property Managers/ Agents

Corporate Occupiers

Property Investors

Global Apartment Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Apartment Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Apartment Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Apartment Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Buildium

SimplifyEm

Yardi

AppFolio

Rentec Direct

PropertyZar

Rentroom

Rent Manager

RealPage

Hemlane

PayProp

iRent

ManageCasa

Netintegrity

Innago

Axxerion

NestEgg

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Apartment Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Apartment Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Apartment Management Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Apartment Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Apartment Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Apartment Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Apartment Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Apartment Management Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Apartment Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Apartment Management Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apartment Management Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Ma

