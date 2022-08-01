Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Quartz Surface
Quartz Tile
Others
Segment by Application
Residential Quartz
Commercial Quartz
By Company
COSENTINO
Caesarstone
Hanwha L&C
Compac
Vicostone
Wilsonart
DuPont
LG Hausys
Cambria
Santa Margherita
Quartz Master
SEIEFFE
Quarella
Samsung Radianz
Technistone
Zhongxun
Sinostone
Bitto(Dongguan)
OVERLAND
UVIISTONE
Polystone
Ordan
Meyate
Gelandi
Blue Sea Quartz
Baoliya
Qianyun
Falat Sang Asia Co.
Belenco Quartz Surfaces
Prestige Group
QuartzForm
CRL Stone
Stone Italiana
Equs
Diresco
QuantumQuartz
Pental
Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Quartz Surface
1.2.3 Quartz Tile
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Quartz
1.3.3 Commercial Quartz
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production
2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/