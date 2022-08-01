Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Quartz

Commercial Quartz

By Company

COSENTINO

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Wilsonart

DuPont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Ordan

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Falat Sang Asia Co.

Belenco Quartz Surfaces

Prestige Group

QuartzForm

CRL Stone

Stone Italiana

Equs

Diresco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Quartz Surface

1.2.3 Quartz Tile

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Quartz

1.3.3 Commercial Quartz

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production

2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Region



