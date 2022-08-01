Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) market was valued at 290.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 499.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Ethylene Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) include Huntsman, BASF, Mitsubishi, New Japan Chemical, TOAGOSEI, OUCC, Zibo Donghai Industrial and Lixing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Ethylene Carbonate

Solid Ethylene Carbonate

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemical

Personal Care & Hygiene

Battery Industry

Other

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

BASF

Mitsubishi

New Japan Chemical

TOAGOSEI

OUCC

Zibo Donghai Industrial

Lixing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Carbonate(EC)(CAS 96-49-1) Players in Global Market

