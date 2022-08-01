Global Adhesive Tapes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Adhesive Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesive Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene
Paper
PVC
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Commodity Packaging
Others
By Company
3M
Nitto
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Lintec
Intertape Polymer Group
Shurtape Technologies
Avery Dennison (Yongle)
Achem (YC Group)
Scapa
Teraoka
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Denka
Stokvis Tapes
Shanghai Smith Adhesive
Zhongshan Crown Adhesive
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
China
Taiwan(China)
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Paper
1.2.4 PVC
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Commodity Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Adhesive Tapes Production
2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 Taiwan(China)
3 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales by R
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/