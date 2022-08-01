Plastic Decking Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Decking in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Decking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Decking Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Plastic Decking companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Decking market was valued at 3388.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5040.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Decking include UPM Kymmene Corporation, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Azek Building Products, Fiberon LLC, Cardinal Building Products, TAMKO Building Products, CertainTeed Corporation and Green Bay Decking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Plastic Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE

LDPE

PP

PVC

Others(PS and PET)

Global Plastic Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Plastic Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Plastic Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Plastic Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Plastic Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UPM Kymmene Corporation

Universal Forest Products

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Azek Building Products

Fiberon LLC

Cardinal Building Products

TAMKO Building Products

CertainTeed Corporation

Green Bay Decking

DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems

WPC Decking

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Decking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Decking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Decking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Decking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Decking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Decking Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Decking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Decking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Decking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Decking Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Decking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Decking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Decking Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Decking Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Decking Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Decking Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Decking Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 HDPE



