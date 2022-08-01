Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-VOC Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Low-VOC Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low-VOC Coating Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rheology Modifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low-VOC Coating Additives include DowDuPont, BASF, Eastman, Elementis, Huntsman, Allnex, Alatana and Air Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low-VOC Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rheology Modifier
Defoamer
Dispersant
Wetting Agent
Other
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architectural
Automotive
Industrial
Packaging
Wood
Other
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
BASF
Eastman
Elementis
Huntsman
Allnex
Alatana
Air Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low-VOC Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-VOC Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-VOC Coating Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-VOC Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-VOC Coating Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-VOC Coating Additive
