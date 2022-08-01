Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-VOC Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Low-VOC Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low-VOC Coating Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rheology Modifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-VOC Coating Additives include DowDuPont, BASF, Eastman, Elementis, Huntsman, Allnex, Alatana and Air Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low-VOC Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rheology Modifier

Defoamer

Dispersant

Wetting Agent

Other

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Packaging

Wood

Other

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Low-VOC Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

BASF

Eastman

Elementis

Huntsman

Allnex

Alatana

Air Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low-VOC Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low-VOC Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-VOC Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-VOC Coating Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-VOC Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-VOC Coating Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-VOC Coating Additive

