Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 67 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) include Hebei Chengxin, Hebei Zehao Biotechnology, White Deer, TUL, Alembic, Gow Chemical, Jinguan Chemical and SPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA

Chemical Grade PAA

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Penicillin

Flavor and Fragrance

Pesticide

Others

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hebei Chengxin

Hebei Zehao Biotechnology

White Deer

TUL

Alembic

Gow Chemical

Jinguan Chemical

SPI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylacetic Acid(PAA)(CAS 103-82-2) Players in Globa

