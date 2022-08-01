Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) market was valued at 164.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 218.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ex-oxidation Method Isoxaflutole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) include Bayer CropScience, DowDuPont, Syngenta, Chemos, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Wanko Chemical, Aventis CropScience and Zhejiang Corechem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ex-oxidation Method Isoxaflutole

Post-oxidation Method Isoxaflutole

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Maize

Sugarcane

Other Crops

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isoxaflutole(Cas 141112-29-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer CropScience

DowDuPont

Syngenta

Chemos

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Wanko Chemical

Aventis CropScience

Zhejiang Corechem

