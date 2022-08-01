Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) in global, including the following market information:
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Scandium Oxide 99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) include Intermix-met, LTD.INRAMTECH, Atlantic Equipment, Treibacher, Low Hanging Fruit, Hunan Oriental Scandium, CNMC(Guangxi) Pgma, Rare Earth Aluminum(Funing) and Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Scandium Oxide 99.9%
Scandium Oxide 99.99%
Scandium Oxide 99.999%
Scandium Oxide 99.9995%
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric and Light Source Materials
Al-Sc Alloys
Laser Materials
Other Applications
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intermix-met
LTD.INRAMTECH
Atlantic Equipment
Treibacher
Low Hanging Fruit
Hunan Oriental Scandium
CNMC(Guangxi) Pgma
Rare Earth Aluminum(Funing)
Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia
Huizhou Top Metal Material
Wante Special New material
Ganzhou Kemingrui
GORING High-Tech Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Compani
