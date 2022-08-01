Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) in global, including the following market information:

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Scandium Oxide 99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) include Intermix-met, LTD.INRAMTECH, Atlantic Equipment, Treibacher, Low Hanging Fruit, Hunan Oriental Scandium, CNMC(Guangxi) Pgma, Rare Earth Aluminum(Funing) and Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric and Light Source Materials

Al-Sc Alloys

Laser Materials

Other Applications

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intermix-met

LTD.INRAMTECH

Atlantic Equipment

Treibacher

Low Hanging Fruit

Hunan Oriental Scandium

CNMC(Guangxi) Pgma

Rare Earth Aluminum(Funing)

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia

Huizhou Top Metal Material

Wante Special New material

Ganzhou Kemingrui

GORING High-Tech Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Compani

