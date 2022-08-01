Global Generator Hire Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Generator Hire market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Generator Hire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Diesel Generator
Gas Generator
Petrol Generator
HFO Generator
Others
Segment by Application
Government and Utilities
Oil and Gas
Events
Construction
Industrial
Others
By Company
Aggreko
Cummins
Caterpillar
United Rentals
APR Energy
Ashtead Group
Sudhir Power Ltd.
Atlas Copco
Herc Holdings Inc
Power Electrics
Generator Power
Speedy Hire
HSS
Shaanxi Communication Power Technology Co., Ltd.
Trinity Power Rentals
Diamond Environmental Services
Rental Solutions & Services
Quippo Energy
Temp-Power
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Generator Hire Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Diesel Generator
1.2.3 Gas Generator
1.2.4 Petrol Generator
1.2.5 HFO Generator
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Generator Hire Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government and Utilities
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Events
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Generator Hire Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Generator Hire Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Generator Hire Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Generator Hire Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Generator Hire Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Generator Hire Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Generator Hire Industry Trends
2.3.2 Generator Hire Market Drivers
2.3.3 Generator Hire Market Challenges
2.3.4 Generator Hire Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Generator Hire Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Generator Hire Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Generator Hire Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
