Solid Cored Solder Wire Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Cored Solder Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Solid Cored Solder Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Cored Solder Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead-Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Cored Solder Wire include AIM Solder, Kester, Canfield Technologies, Indium, Harris Products, Henkel, Amerway, Foshan Xifeng Tin Products and Shenmao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Cored Solder Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead-Free

Leaded

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pipe

Electronics

Others

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Cored Solder Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Cored Solder Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Cored Solder Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Solid Cored Solder Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AIM Solder

Kester

Canfield Technologies

Indium

Harris Products

Henkel

Amerway

Foshan Xifeng Tin Products

Shenmao

Cagroup

Delta Solder

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

Tamura

Heraeus

Solderindo Indonesia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Cored Solder Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Cored Solder Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Cored Solder Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Cored Solder Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Cored Solder Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Cored Solder Wire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Cored Solder Wire Companies

4 Sights by Product

