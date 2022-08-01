Coil Coating Topcoat Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coil Coating Topcoat in global, including the following market information:
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coil Coating Topcoat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coil Coating Topcoat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Coil Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coil Coating Topcoat include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, NIPSEA Group, Beckers, KCC, Actega(Altana), Axalta and Dura Coat Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coil Coating Topcoat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Coil Coating
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating
Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating
Plastisol Coil Coating
Others
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Transportation
Consumer Durable Goods
Others
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coil Coating Topcoat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coil Coating Topcoat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coil Coating Topcoat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coil Coating Topcoat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
NIPSEA Group
Beckers
KCC
Actega(Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Unicheminc
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coil Coating Topcoat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coil Coating Topcoat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coil Coating Topcoat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coil Coating Topcoat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coil Coating Topcoat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coil Coating Topcoat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coil Coating Topcoat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coil Coating Topcoat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coil Coating Topcoat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
