Glyceryl Oleate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glyceryl Oleate in global, including the following market information:

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glyceryl Oleate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glyceryl Oleate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glyceryl Oleate include Croda, Evonik Industries, Hallstar, SABO S.p.A, Oleon NV, IOI Oleo GmbH, BASF, Stepan and Corbion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glyceryl Oleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Food Industry

Others

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glyceryl Oleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glyceryl Oleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glyceryl Oleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glyceryl Oleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Croda

Evonik Industries

Hallstar

SABO S.p.A

Oleon NV

IOI Oleo GmbH

BASF

Stepan

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

Chemyunion

Lonza Group

Ikeda Corporation

Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

KCI Limited

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glyceryl Oleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glyceryl Oleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glyceryl Oleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glyceryl Oleate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glyceryl Oleate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glyceryl Oleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glyceryl Oleate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glyceryl Oleate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glyceryl Oleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glyceryl Oleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glyceryl Oleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glyceryl Oleate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glyceryl Oleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glyceryl Oleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Gr

