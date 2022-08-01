2022-2027 and Regional Barite Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Barite market was valued at 964.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Barite is rich in barium sulfate mineral, it is difficult to dissolve in water and acid, non-toxic, non-magnetic, can absorb X-ray and ray, mainly used in oil drilling mud weighting agent, cosolvent, rubber, plastic, paint filler, etc..Global barite manufacturers are mainly Guizhou Tianhong Mining, Guizhou Redstar, Hayward, Huaxin Mining Group and Guangxi Lianzhuang. In 2019, China`s barite mineral output accounted for 29.91% of the global output and 31.17% of the global market share.

India and Morocco are the second and third largest producers of barite minerals respectively, accounting for 24.11 percent and 11.51 percent of global barite mineral production in 2019. In terms of applications, drilling fluid is the largest part, accounting for 78% of the global market share in 2019. Barite is also widely used in barium compounds, paints and coatings, plastics and rubber, paper-making, medical, cosmetics and other fields.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Barite Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Barite Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Barite Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Barite Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Barite Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Barite Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Barite (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Barite Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Barite Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Barite (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Barite Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Barite Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.3 Global B

